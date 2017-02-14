Warning: Man filmed booting famous Australian quokka on Rottnest Island

Warning: This video may disturb some viewers.

Two men have been charged after one of them allegedly attacked a quokka while the other filmed it on Western Australia's Rottnest Island.



Police say that at about 6pm on Sunday, one of the men kicked the quokka several times before chasing it.



The other man allegedly uploaded the video to social media.



Officers caught the men, aged 20 and 21, as they were leaving the island yesterday, but the quokka has not been found and it's unclear if it was injured.



It is not known if the men had attended Castaway music festival, which was held on Rottnest Island on Sunday.



The men have been charged with cruelty to animals and will face Fremantle Magistrates Court on March 13.

