 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Warning: Flavoured milk contains more than a day's worth of added sugar in a single hit - Cancer Council

share

Source:

AAP

A carton of flavoured milk can contain as much sugar as a can of soft drink, consumers have been warned.

One woman's sugar realisation turned out to be the greatest discovery of her life.

Source: 1 NEWS

Analysis of more than 90 popular chilled flavoured dairy milks reveals many of the best-sellers contain more than a day's worth of added sugar in a single hit.

The worst offender was Ice Break 750ml Iced Coffee with nine teaspoons of added sugar per bottle, the equivalent of 22 red frog lollies, according to the research released by Cancer Council Victoria on Friday.

A can of Coca-Cola contains 10 teaspoons of added sugar.

The World Health Organisation recommends no more than six teaspoons of added sugar in a day.

Registered dietitian and LiveLighter Campaign Manager Alison McAleese says any nutritional value of the milk - which contains calcium, protein and vitamin D - is outweighed by the excess sugar these drinks contain.

"You would never add nine teaspoons of sugar to milk yourself, so understanding the huge sugar content of these drinks should come as a wake-up call to consumers and help with changing habits," said Ms McAleese.

"These drinks may seem like an easy go-to option, but we want people to realise they could easily be knocking back an entire day's worth of sugar with just one drink," she said.

AUSTRALIA'S WORST OFFENDERS:

1. Ice Break Regular Strength Iced coffee 750ml - 9.2 teaspoons of sugar

2. Ice Break Extra Shot Iced Coffee 750ml - 8.6 teaspoons

3. Brownes Chocolate Honeycomb 500ml - 8.5 teaspoons

4. Oak Chocolate Milk 600ml - 8.4 teaspoons

5. Oak Vanilla Malt 600ml - 8.0 teaspoons

6. Oak Molten Caramel 600ml - 7.7 teaspoons

7. Dare Double Espresso 750ml - 7.5 teaspoons

8. Big M Choc Original 600ml - 7.4 teaspoons

9. Brownes Chocolate Chill 600ml 7.2 teaspoons

10. Masters Strawberry 600ml - 7.2 teaspoons

11. Oak Banana 600ml - 7.2 teaspoons

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:41
1
The NZ fullback fired a devastating blow against Australia, setting up a crucial try to give the Kiwis a 27-18 win at the Junior World Cup.

Baby Blacks pip Junior Wallabies in thrilling final pool match at U20s World Cup

2

Brisbane's phantom 'poo jogger' outed as corporate bigwig quits job after identity revealed

3

Why are gang memberships on the rise? Mongrel Mob, Black Power still NZ's biggest


4
Christchurch Hospital emergency entrance.

Christchurch Hospital staff spat at, pinched and slapped: survey

5
white pills spread out on a table,blurry front and back.

'This is a very unfortunate situation' - One-month-old baby mistakenly given methadone by Hawke's Bay pharmacy still in serious condition

02:24
Maurice Hayward rescues old film from dusty boxes and derelict garages and brings them back to life.

Good sorts: Dunedin retiree’s labour of love for old film

Maurice Hayward rescues old film from dusty boxes and derelict garages and brings them back to life.


00:41
The NZ fullback fired a devastating blow against Australia, setting up a crucial try to give the Kiwis a 27-18 win at the Junior World Cup.

Baby Blacks pip Junior Wallabies in thrilling final pool match at U20s World Cup

Late try lifts Baby Blacks to 27-18 win over Australia in Perpignan, France.

Why are gang memberships on the rise? Mongrel Mob, Black Power still NZ's biggest

But some gang members are rejecting parts of the gang lifestyle, such as family violence and meth.

'This could be a classic' - Joseph Parker to square off against Dillian Whyte in London next month

Parker's next fight has been confirmed to take place on July 28 at the O2 Arena.

Kelvin Davis embarks on nation-wide roadshow

Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis labelled 'vacant', 'complacent' in refusing to answer select committee questions

National's Todd McClay described it as "possibly the worst performance of any minister in any select committee ever" and demanded he be recalled.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 