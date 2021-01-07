Wanted: Washington DC police reveal those sought over Capitol Hill insurrection

A day after shocking the world with their storming of the US Capitol in Washington DC, those who took part are now in the glare of law enforcement, who are seeking to bring those involved to justice.

Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington. Source: Associated Press

Hundreds of pro-Trump rioters stormed the seat of power, as lawmakers prepared to certify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

Outgoing President Donald Trump continues to baselessly claim the election was stolen from him, and has been widely slammed for his encouragement and then inaction over yesterday's events.

Supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. Source: Associated Press

Now, both the FBI and Washington's Metropolitan Police Department are seeking those involved in the unrest.

The police have published a file of photos showing those involved, while the FBI says it's accepting tips and digital media of rioters.

A protester sits in the Senate Chamber in Washington DC. Source: Getty

One protestor, an Air Force veteran, was shot dead in the Capitol, while three others died of ill-health.