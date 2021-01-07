Wanted: Washington DC police reveal those sought over Capitol Hill insurrection

A day after shocking the world with their storming of the US Capitol in Washington DC, those who took part are now in the glare of law enforcement, who are seeking to bring those involved to justice.
Hundreds of pro-Trump rioters stormed the seat of power, as lawmakers prepared to certify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.
Outgoing President Donald Trump continues to baselessly claim the election was stolen from him, and has been widely slammed for his encouragement and then inaction over yesterday's events.
Now, both the FBI and Washington's Metropolitan Police Department are seeking those involved in the unrest.
The police have published a file of photos showing those involved, while the FBI says it's accepting tips and digital media of rioters.
One protestor, an Air Force veteran, was shot dead in the Capitol, while three others died of ill-health.