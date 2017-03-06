'Wanted me to cut the ribbon-NO!' - Trump blames Obama for cancelling first official visit to Britain

US President Donald Trump today tweeted he had cancelled his trip to London because of the relocation of the American embassy, approved by the administration of his predecessor, Barack Obama.

Source: 1 NEWS

The president had been expected to travel to the British capital next month to open the embassy.

But he took to Twitter to say he had cancelled the visit because: "I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for "peanuts".

"Only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars".

Describing the relocation as a "bad deal", he continued the tweet saying: "Wanted me to cut the ribbon-NO!"