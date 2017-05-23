 

'I want to inspire other kids' - Kiwi teen on Voice Australia opens up about 'rough' upbringing

Ahead of last night's knockout round on The Voice Australia, a Kiwi-born teenager opened up about his tough upbringing in the hopes of inspiring the public.

Kiwi Hoseah Partsch is given Michael Jackson's Man in the Mirror to sing in the knockout round of the competition.
Last night 17-year-old Hoseah Partsch performed a soulful rendition of Michael Jackson's Man in The Mirror, bringing some of the judges to tears.

His voice coach, Boy George, had said earlier on the show his voice was "a bit like those classic soul singers".

Before last night's show Partsch revealed in an interview with the Daily Telegraph that for most of his life he's worn second-hand clothing and lived in one bedroom apartment with his three siblings, mother and grandparents.

He said often there wasn't food on the table for dinner.

"Growing up was very rough, it was so tough. It's emotional thinking about it," he said.

In his first audition aired last month he said he wanted to change his family's circumstances, but now his message has taken on a bigger meaning.

"I want to inspire other kids. Whether you're poor or not, you have to follow your dream."

On last night's show Boy George put three of his singers with powerful messages up against each other in the knock out round.

He had to choose between Partsch, The Voice Australia's first veiled Muslim singer, Brittania Clifford-Pugh, and former drag queen James Banks.

In the end George chose Partsch, who will now go through to the next round of the competition.

Partsch said regardless of what happens with the show he's already "living the dream".

