'I wanna thank my beautiful mum who has sacrificed a lot for me' - Talented Kiwi teen full of gratitude after making it into final 12 on The Voice

Auckland-born teenager Hoseah Partsch has thanked his "beautiful mum" for her support after he wowed judges on The Voice Australia once again, making it into the top 12.

Partsch performed a stunning rendition of Simon & Garfunkel's Bridge Over Troubled Water in the knockout round of the competition last night.

The 17-year-old has made it to the final 12 of The Voice after this amazing rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water.
Source: Twitter/ Australian Tunes

Taking to Facebook this morning to share his excitement the 17-year-old also took the time to thank his mum.

"I wanna thank my beautiful mum who has sacrificed a lot for me to follow my dreams and hopefully make her proud.

"Love you mum," he wrote.

Partsch took part in a battle against fellow Team George contestant Nathan Kneen last night, in which the duo took turns singing the classic tune, with Partsch tinkling the ivories on the piano.

"Nathan and Hoseah was the oddest choice, but it's almost like Pavarotti and Stevie Wonder singing together," Boy George said of his final Battle pairing.

Both of the singers gave an amazing performance in the competition screened overnight, but the young Kiwi drew the biggest reaction from the judges with Seal raising his hands, letting out a loud "Yeah!" of approval.

It was a close battle, but Seal summed it up, saying Hoseah's voice could not be denied, and he that he was the final artist going into the Lives with Team George.

Partsch is now looking like a real contender heading into the final 12.

