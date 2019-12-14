TODAY |

Wandering camel, cow and donkey to wind up in Christmas Nativity scene

Source:  Associated Press

A camel, cow and donkey that were found roaming together along a Kansas road have been booked to appear in a Christmas Nativity scene.

The wandering camel, cow and donkey were found together on a road in Kansas. Source: Goddard Police Department

The trio will be the celebrity guests during a holiday event at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park tomorrow, the Wichita Eagle reports.

Sully the camel, Gus the donkey and Rufus the cow made headlines last month when the Goddard Police Department asked for help in a Facebook post locating the owners of the "three friends traveling together (towards a Northern star)."

Law enforcement later determined that they belonged to an employee of the wildlife park, but not before posting that if they couldn't find the owner, they would be "halfway toward a live Nativity this Christmas season."

The holiday event, called Happy Hoof-i-days, is a first-ever for the park, which normally is closed from mid-November through about mid-March.

Goddard is about 24km west of Wichita.

World
Animals
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:15
Why you should embrace, not kill, spiders this summer
2
Holden to stop manufacturing its Commodore model - causing headaches for police
3
'It's not over yet' - Search continues for two missing bodies after Whakaari/White Island eruption
4
Tim Southee leaves frozen Aussie batsman stumped after sublime swinging ball sends bails flying
5
LIVE: Jeet Raval claims maiden Test wicket after bowling Aussie round-his-legs
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Brazilian man arrested after attempting to sit driver's test as mother
04:05

Ardern offers congratulations as Boris Johnson's Conservative party secures decisive victory in UK
01:53

Pensioner brought to tears by festive act after spending 20 Christmases alone

Former royal Sarah Ferguson says people should 'celebrate' Meghan Markle instead of scrutinising her