'Walking is great!' Heart-warming video shows brave six-year-old's first steps after 'miracle recovery' from tragic car crash

A brave six-year-old Gold Coast girl is being called a medical miracle after taking her first steps since a tragic car crash which killed her grandmother and left her 99.8 per cent brain dead eight months ago.

The crash happened in Port Macquarie, NSW and her mother, who was also injured in the crash, was told that her daughter Mackinlee Anderson might not survive her injuries.

Doctors believed if she did survive the six-year-old may never be able to talk or walk again.

"Mackinlee had horrific injuries. She had a broken pelvis in three different places, she had a ruptured bladder, a dislocated hip and a broken femur," Ms Anderson told Nine News.

"That was all on the bottom half. And then she had an extreme brain injury, with extreme brain trauma.

"We were pretty much in a place there where the doctors thought there was no hope for her."

However, inspirational footage shows Mackinlee taking her first steps since the accident and talking as she does.

"Walking is the best, walking is great," the young girl says as she makes her way unassisted down a hallway.

Her proud mum is still amazed at the miracle recovery Mackinlee has made.

"Mackinlee amazes me every day with her determination. Every day the doctors say she can't do something and the next day she can do it.