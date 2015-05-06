 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


The Walking Dead stuntman dies after falling on set

share

Source:

Associated Press

A stuntman for The Walking Dead has died after falling on the Georgia set of the hit television show. It's the first on-set death in the US in nearly three years.

The Walking Dead

John Bernecker, 33, died on Thursday at an Atlanta hospital after falling on the show's set in Senoia, about 56 kilometres south of Atlanta, Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk said.

Bernecker died from blunt force trauma and his death is considered accidental, Hawk said.

The Walking Dead, the often-gory AMC show based on a comic series about people fighting to survive a zombie apocalypse, is filming its eighth season.

The US Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an investigation, agency spokesman Michael D'Aquino said in an email.

Bernecker's passing is the first on-set death in the United States since an audio technician for the show Cops was killed during a shootout in Omaha, Nebraska, in August 2014.

Cameraman Bryce Dion, 38, was killed at the scene of an attempted armed robbery at a fast-food restaurant by a stray bullet from an Omaha police officer.

Earlier that year, in February 2014, Sarah Jones, 27, died when a freight train slammed into a film crew shooting Midnight Rider, a movie about the life of singer Gregg Allman.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The scuffle marred the end of the Highlanders' 40-17 thrashing of the Reds.

Handbags come out as Quade Cooper antics sparks all in brawl between Reds and Highlanders

00:30
2
The Warriors sent off their leading try scorer in style after their 34-22 defeat to Penrith.

Goodbye to a legend! Warriors make the earth shake with Manu Vatuvei farewell haka

00:30
3
The Warriors and Panthers both honoured Vatuvei as he prepares to leave the club.

Teary-eyed Manu Vatuvei given guard of honour as Warriors farewell legend

00:23
4
The final world press tour ended in London with the two superstar fighters continuing their verbal battle at Wembley Stadium.

Watch: 'Do something' - Conor McGregor taunts Floyd Mayweather, rubbing his head

5
Beyonce posed with her newborn twins Sir Carter and Rumi.

Beyonce sends Instagram into meltdown introducing newborn twins Sir and Rumi

00:20
The central North Island town has been hit by heavy snow.

Snow bunnies set to descend on central North Island after 'beast of a storm' dumps fresh snow

Emergency services are working hard in the central North Island to restore services.

Beyonce posed with her newborn twins Sir Carter and Rumi.

Beyonce sends Instagram into meltdown introducing newborn twins Sir and Rumi

The post is already among the most-liked Instagram photos of all time.

A supermoon occurs when the moon makes its closest approach to Earth

Moon dust collected by Neil Armstrong could fetch millions at New York auction

The out of this world auction features 180 lots linked to space travel.

00:28
Staff were told today about a restructure which would see up to 182 jobs cut.

Nearly 200 Otago University staff members could lose their jobs

Staff were told today about a restructure which would see up to 182 jobs cut.


00:18
David Holdway-Davis, originally from Auckland, was allegedly punched in the face.

Kiwi caught up in Queensland motorway brawl after coming to help work colleague

David Holdway-Davis was allegedly punched in the face.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 