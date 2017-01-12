 

VW agrees to pay $6.3 billion after pleading guilty over emissions scandal

Six high-level Volkswagen employees have been indicted by a grand jury in the company's emissions cheating scandal, as the company admitted wrongdoing and agreed to pay a record $US4.3 billion ($NZ6.1 billion) penalty.

In announcing the federal indictments and plea deal today in Washington, the Justice Department detailed an elaborate and wide-ranging scheme to commit fraud and then cover it up.At least 40 VW employees were involved in destroying evidence, the government said.

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2013, file photo, the Volkswagen logo is seen on the grill of a Volkswagen on display in Pittsburgh. The imminent criminal plea deal between Volkswagen and U.S. prosecutors in an emissions-cheating scandal could be bad news for one group of people: VW employees who had a role in the deceit or subsequent cover-up. VW on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, disclosed that it is in advanced talks to settle the criminal case by pleading guilty to unspecified charges and paying $4.3 billion in criminal and civil fines, a sum far larger than any recent case involving the auto industry. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Volkswagen logo.

Source: Associated Press

The penalty against the company is the largest ever levied by the US Government against an automaker, eclipsing the $1.2 billion ($NZ1.7 billion) fine against Toyota in 2014 over safety issues related to unintended acceleration.

VW installed software into diesel engines on nearly 600,000 vehicles in the US that allowed the engines to turn on pollution controls during government tests and switch them off in real-world driving.

The software, called a "defeat device" because it defeated the emissions controls, improved engine performance but spewed out harmful nitrogen oxide at up to 40 times above the legal limit.

US regulators confronted VW employees about the use of the software following tests conducted by university researchers that showed differences in testing and real-world emissions.

Deleting computer files and other evidence

Volkswagen at first denied the use of the defeat device, but finally admitted to it in September of that year. Even after that admission, the Government said, company employees were busy deleting computer files and other evidence.

At a press conference Wednesday, Attorney General Loretta Lynch said "Volkswagen obfuscated, they denied and they ultimately lied."

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2015, file photo, a Volkswagen Touareg diesel is tested in the Environmental Protection Agency's cold temperature test facility in Ann Arbor, Mich. The imminent criminal plea deal between Volkswagen and U.S. prosecutors in an emissions-cheating scandal could be bad news for one group of people: VW employees who had a role in the deceit or subsequent cover-up. VW on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, disclosed that it is in advanced talks to settle the criminal case by pleading guilty to unspecified charges and paying $4.3 billion in criminal and civil fines, a sum far larger than any recent case involving the auto industry. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

A Volkswagen Touareg diesel is tested in the Environmental Protection Agency's cold temperature test facility in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Source: Associated Press

The German company pleaded guilty to conspiracy, obstruction of justice and importing vehicles by using false statements in a plea deal. It also requires VW to cooperate in a continuing probe that could lead to the arrest of more employees.

Government documents accuse six VW supervisors of lying to environmental regulators or destroying computer files containing evidence.

In one case, one of the six engine development supervisors asked an assistant to search another supervisor's office for a computer hard drive that contained emails between them. Once the hard drive was found, another assistant was asked to throw it away.

According to the plea agreement, the supervisors and other employees agreed to deceive the Environmental Protection Agency and other regulators about diesel emissions starting in May 2006, when they realised the engines wouldn't meet emissions standards that were going into effect in 2007.

Engines designed with 'defeat device'

Under the direction of supervisors, VW employees designed engines with "defeat device" software that would reduce emissions only when the vehicle was undergoing a standard US emissions test. They borrowed the idea from VW's luxury division, Audi, which was developing different engines with similar software.

In November 2006, some employees raised objections to the defeat device to the head of VW brand engine development. That official directed the employees to continue and warned them "not to get caught."

In 2014, VW employees learned about a West Virginia University study that identified emissions discrepancies in VWs. Three of the supervisors and other employees decided not to disclose the defeat device to US regulators, despite increasing questions from the EPA and the California Air Resources Board.

On August 19, 2015, a VW employee ignored instructions from supervisors and told US regulators about the defeat devices. A supervisor confirmed the devices the following month.

VW also has agreed to the appointment of an independent monitor to oversee compliance and control measures for three years.

Volkswagen previously reached a $15 billion ($NZ21.2 billion) civil settlement with environmental authorities and car owners in the US under which it agreed to buy back up to 500,000 vehicles.

The company also faces an investor lawsuit and criminal probe in Germany. In all, some 11 million vehicles worldwide were equipped with the software.

