Volunteer firefighters in SA to receive same financial aid as those in NSW

Volunteer firefighters in South Australia will receive the same financial support as their NSW counterparts, the state government has confirmed.

Those battling the long-running NSW blazes could receive up to AUD$6000 after the federal government on Sunday bowed to pressure pay volunteer firefighters.

Payments of up to $300 a day will be available to Rural Fire Service NSW volunteers who are self-employed or work for small and medium businesses.

They will be capped at $6000 per person and are tax-free.

SA Emergency Services Minister Corey Wingard said arrangements would be made for SA fire crews to get the same payments.

"We very much know and understand that the fires in NSW have been going for a lot longer," he said.

"But our volunteers here have been doing an outstanding job ... so to have the same arrangements is a big positive for South Australia."

Mr Wingard said SA firefighters' deployments to NSW would qualify to be counted for the payments, with payment details to be finalised in coming days.

Country Fire Service chief officer Mark Jones said anything that improved the conditions for his volunteers was a good thing.

"The consistent advice I have from them is that none of them volunteer to get paid," he said.

"However, there is a parity issue and if some states are to receive it, it's fair that they all do."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the payments would be equivalent to 20 days of emergency leave for the eligible volunteers.