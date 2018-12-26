TODAY |

Volunteer firefighter dies in car crash while responding to emergency on Christmas Day

A young volunteer firefighter has died in a car crash while responding to an incident in New Jersey on Christmas Day.

Natalie N. Dempsey, 21, lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a guardrail in Hamilton Township, in Mercer County, at around 6.20am, Fox News reports.

Ms Dempsey, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several volunteer firefighters were responding to the fire call when they stopped at the scene to help officers at the crash site.

Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jay Davenport, one of the responders, said his heart was "smashed" after realising Ms Dempsey had been killed in the wreck.

"She was one of the most beautiful-souled people you could imagine," Chief Davenport told NJ.com

"The world was lollipops and rainbows for that girl. Her smile can light up the room."

Natalie Dempsey, 21, was killed in a car crash while responding to a fire call on Christmas Day. Source: Facebook / Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company
