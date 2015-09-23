Volkswagen fined $1.67 billion in Germany over diesel scandal - one of 'highest fines ever' on Germany company

Automaker Volkswagen said overnight that it's being fined 1 billion euros ($1.67 billion NZD) by German authorities in connection with the diesel emissions scandal.

Volkswagen said in a statement it would accept the fine imposed by prosecutors in the German city of Braunschweig.

Prosecutors concluded that Volkswagen failed to properly oversee the activity of its engine development department, resulting in some 10.7 million diesel vehicles with illegal emissions-controlling software being sold worldwide.

"It is one of the highest fines ever imposed on a company in Germany," the prosecutor said in a statement.

The scandal, which came to light in the United States in 2015, has already cost the German automaker $20 billion USD ($28 billion NZD) in fines and civil settlements in the US.

Volkswagen said it hoped that paying the German fine would have "positive effects on other official proceedings being conducted in Europe against Volkswagen" and its subsidiaries.

Volkswagen admitted in 2015 to cheating on US emissions tests by equipping diesel cars with software that turned on emissions controls when the vehicles were on test stands, and reduced the controls during normal driving.

Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn was charged in March in the US with wire fraud and conspiring to violate the US Clean Air Act.

Two lower-ranking Volkswagen executives have been sentenced to prison in the United States, while five others have been charged but not been apprehended.

The German prosecutors are investigating Winterkorn and 48 others in connection with the emissions scandal.