Volcano spews massive ash cloud into the air during violent eruption in Japan

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The PM announced the pledge to Tongan children who had their school damaged in the cyclone.
The Black Caps have beaten England by five wickets with three balls remaining in their fourth ODI at University Oval in Dunedin.
The Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector has publicly confirmed the review, as new calls from the public emerge for religious charities to be taxed.
The property has been cordoned off while a scene examination is underway.
There've also been fires at Sims Pacific Metals in Otahuhu last May and in 2007.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ