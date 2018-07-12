 

'Volatile' Sydney man behind bars after trying to slash police officers with 20cm knife

A man accused of attempting to murder a police officer with a knife is behind bars after his lawyer said he was too volatile to appear before a Sydney court.

The man lunged at one of the officers before fleeing the scene on foot just before 3am today.
Source: NSW Police Force

Sean Matthews was not brought up from the cells to appear at Burwood Local Court yesterday.

The 28-year-old was allegedly captured on CCTV outside Eastwood Police Station in the early hours of yesterday morning with a 20 centimetre carving knife in his hand.

Police allege he pounced on a probationary constable and her partner - a leading senior constable - when they arrived back at the station about 3am.

Matthews is accused of attempting to stab the male officer three times before fleeing.

Six officers, including the pair targeted in the attack, chased the suspect.

He was still armed when the officers tasered and subdued him nearby, police said. He was arrested and later charged with attempted murder.

His lawyer told the court his client has a history of mental health issues. He did not apply for bail, which was formally refused.

He is due to reappear before the same court on September 12.

The officers weren't physically injured in the attack.

