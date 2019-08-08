TODAY |

Vodka produced from ingredients grown within Chernobyl nuclear disaster exclusion zone

Scientists studying the land around the abandoned Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine have made a breakthrough.

They've made the first consumable product - vodka - with ingredients grown inside the exclusion zone since the 1986 disaster.

The crops used to make the vodka can be found on a small experimental farm located on part of the 4000 square kilometre land, the BBC reports.

It's hoped the farm, developed by a team of scientists, will help prove the land can be used productively in the future.

"We just don't abandon the land," Ukrainian hydrometeorologist Gennady Laptev said. "We can use this land in different and diverse ways and we can produce something which will be totally clean from the radioactivity."

University of Portsmouth professor Jim Smith said the idea for the world-first drink was to "distill it and produce a kind of moonshine artisan vodka."

"This is no more radioactive than any other vodka. We've checked it. We've had two of the best laboratories in the world look at it and see if they can find any radioactivity from Chernobyl, and they haven't found it," he said. 

Profit from the vodka will go back into the economic development of regions affected by the disaster more than three decades on.

It’s a first, more than 30 years after the nuclear disaster, as the BBC’s Victoria Gill explains. Source: BBC
