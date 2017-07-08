Vladimir Putin willing to meet US President when country is ready

Russian President Vladimir Putin said today he's happy to meet with President Donald Trump once Washington is ready to hold the summit.

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Putin, speaking to reporters in Qingdao, China, where he attended a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, said he agreed with Trump's expressions of concern about a renewed arms race.

The Russian president added that a thorough discussion is needed to address the issue.

Mr Putin said that some nations, including Austria, have offered to host his summit with Trump. His remarks follow a report that White House officials were working toward setting up a meeting.

US President Donald Trump has said he was open to having a summit with Putin, who US intelligence officials have said directed Russian meddling in the 2016 election to help Trump win.

The American leader has repeatedly said he wants to improve relationships with Moscow.

Earlier today, Putin criticised the US withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal in a speech at the summit.

He emphasised that the bloc's members, who also include China, four ex-Soviet Central Asian nations, as well as India and Pakistan, are worried about the US move.

Mr Putin said that Washington's decision to exit the agreement could "destabilize the situation" in the region.

He added that Moscow will continue to honor its obligations under the Iranian nuclear deal.

Last month, President Trump pulled out of former President Barack Obama's landmark 2015 nuclear accord with Iran over the objections of European allies and other nations.

Addressing the summit, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, whose country has an observer status in the group, said that Iran would expect other participants in the nuclear deal to provide guarantees that they would honor the agreement.