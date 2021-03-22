TODAY |

Vladimir Putin crowned Russia's sexiest man

Source:  1 NEWS

Russia's horseback-riding President has been voted the country's sexiest man. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Source: Associated Press

When asked who the most attractive male figure was, 18 per cent of men and 17 per cent of women put Vladimir Putin at the top of their list. 

The 68-year-old was the only candidate to reach double digits on the poll by SuperJob, which surveyed 2000 people across Russia.

Actors Dimitry Nagiyev and Danila Kozlovsky were leagues behind as the next to record the most votes, having attracted only 1 to 2 per cent. 

Putin's greatest competition might just be Russia's male residents themselves, with 19 per cent of man surveyed saying they were the sexiest man. 

Meanwhile, 18 per cent of women said there weren't any men in the country deserving of the title. 

It comes just days after the country passed a law allowing Putin to remain in power until 2036. 

