'This virus moves so freaking fast' – Video out of coronavirus-hit Italy urges citizens in other countries to limit physical contact

The creator of a video in which Italians send messages to themselves 10 days before the coronavirus lockdown says he himself was guilty of not considering the risks of going out in public.

The video was made by Olmo Parenti, who says he wanted to do something to raise people's awareness of the risks posed by coronavirus after his own country was put into lockdown.

The death toll in Italy now sits at 5476, with more than 50,00 confirmed cases and the second oldest population in the world, behind Japan.

Mr Parenti said he had seen many reports showing that people overseas were not taking the threat seriously enough.

Speaking this morning on TVNZ 1's Breakfast, Mr Parenti said he never expected the video to be so widely shared - and his mother was now unhappy with him because he convinced her to take part by telling her it would never amount to anything.

He said Italians had badly underestimated the impact of the virus, with many, including himself, going about their business, going to parties and clubs and doing shopping.

"I put myself first on the list of people that are guilty," Mr Parenti said.

"We were all underestimating it - the politicians, the media.

"We just wanted to make something for people in other countries to realise before it's too late - this virus moves so freaking fast."

Mr Parenti said the most important thing for people to remember is that they are not only take a risk for themselves by not limiting their physical contact.