'This virus may never go away' - WHO warns Covid-19 may be here to stay as new clusters emerge

Source:  Associated Press

New coronavirus clusters have surfaced around the world as nations struggle to balance reopening economies and preventing a second wave of infections, while a top global health official warned that Covid-19 could be around for a long time.

People wait to take a test for Covid-19 at a testing facility in Incheon, South Korea. Source: Associated Press

Authorities in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the pandemic first began, reportedly were pressing ahead to test all 11 million residents for the virus within 10 days after a handful of new infections were found.

A top World Health Organisation official, warned that it’s possible the new coronavirus may be here to stay.

“This virus may never go away,” Dr. Michael Ryan said in a press briefing today.

Without a vaccine, he said it could take years for the global population to build up sufficient levels of immunity.

“I think it’s important to put this on the table,” he said. “This virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities.”

He said, noting that other previously novel diseases like HIV have never disappeared, but that effective treatments have been developed.

He says even though an effective vaccine might be developed, it would require immense work to produce sufficient doses and distribute them worldwide.

