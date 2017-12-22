 

Virgin Australia staffer surprises flyers in Melbourne with beautiful Christmas carol rendition

A Virgin Australia staffer produced some Christmas cheer to those waiting to board their flights in Melbourne Airport on Monday. 

Bethany Stagg sang "Have yourself a Merry Little Christmas" to those waiting to board.
Source: Facebook / Virgin Australia

Guest services attendant Bethany Stagg was updating passengers on their flight schedules when she broke into a beautiful rendition of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas. 

The moment was captured on video and was shared to Virgin Australia's Facebook page. 

The video has since had 17,000 likes and reactions. 

Miss Stagg told The Herald Sun it's such a busy time of the year she "just thought it would be something nice to do." 

She said one lady came up to her and said it had been a "nice surprise". 

"We can get so caught up at this time of the year ... it was just a great way to lift people's spirits." 

A Virgin Australia spokeswoman said the airline was always looking for ways to improve the customer experience.

"It was great to see our team member Bethany bring some Christmas cheer to our Melbourne lounge ... we encourage our team members to go above and beyond for our guests.’" 

