Virgin Australia goes into voluntary administration

Virgin Australia has entered voluntary administration and frozen its Velocity rewards program but customers have been assured frequent flyer points and customer credit for cancelled flights will be protected during the airline's sale process.

Virgin Australia plane (file picture). Source: istock.com

Deloitte was unveiled as Virgin's voluntary administrator today and will now comb through the books to identify potential asset sales to pay down debt, or an outright sale of the airline to another party.

Deloitte said as many as 10 suitors were circling the debt-laden carrier.

It is unclear what will happen to Virgin's 10,000 staff but chief executive Paul Scurrah said the company was focused on "preserving as many jobs as we can".

Deloitte said its aim was to help the struggling carrier emerge "in a stronger position on the other side of the COVID-19 crisis" .

The shape, size and function of Virgin would depend on what the eventual buyers want, Deloitte said.

Meanwhile Virgin's Velocity Frequent Flyer arm, while owned by the group, is a separate company managed by a trust and is not in administration.

Velocity In a statement on its website told members their points "aren't going anywhere" despite freezing redemptions for four weeks.

Members reportedly crashed the Velocity website last night.

They will no doubt be hoping to avoid a repeat of 2001, when an estimated $700 million worth of Ansett Australia global rewards points were rendered worthless when the airline collapsed.

Virgin's management team will assist voluntary administrators Vaughan Strawbridge, John Greig, Sal Algeri and Richard Hughes as the airline continues to operate a skeleton flight schedule for essential workers, freight corridors, and returning Australians home.

Mr Strawbridge told Virgin staff on Tuesday there were no plans for redundancies or changes to their employment.

He said there were more than 10 parties interested in Virgin Australia and will call for expressions of interest during the next three weeks.

"This is a matter of months - not longer than that," Mr Strawbridge said.

Tuesday's decision comes as Virgin continues to seek financial assistance from a number of parties, including state and federal governments, to help it through the coronavirus crisis, however it is yet to secure the required support.

The federal government again rejected buying a stake in the struggling airline, which has cut services, stood down staff, and suspended trading on the ASX amid widening coronavirus travel bans.

Up to 15,000 jobs are at risk, with the federal government resisting the company's plea for a $1.4 billion bailout loan.

Labor wants Prime Minister Scott Morrison to save Virgin through extending or guaranteeing lines of credit and taking an equity stake.

Virgin Australia is 90 per cent foreign-owned, with Singapore Airlines, Etihad Airways and Chinese conglomerates HNA Group and Hanshan owning 80 per cent between them, while Richard Branson's Virgin Group still owns 10 per cent.

The company - which is carrying about $5 billion in debt after several years of financial losses - has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic as demand for travel evaporated during increasingly severe quarantine measures.

Its ASX-listed shares have lost 43.67 per cent of their value in 2020 and hit an all-time low of 5.0 cents on March 12 and 13.

It suspended trading on the ASX on April 14 at 8.6 cents per share.

Last month Virgin stood down about 8,000 of its 10,000 workers until at least the end of May, shut down budget subsidiary Tigerair indefinitely, and further slashed domestic flight capacity in the wake of the coronavirus border restrictions.