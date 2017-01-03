Viral video of singer's magical performance in deserted cathedral gives her new confidence to chase her dreams

A woman who'd given up on having a singing career has renewed confidence to chase her dream after a video of her performing, secretly filmed by her mother in a deserted English cathedral, went viral online.

Shukrananda Gant, a vocal coach, was in Lincoln Cathedral on Boxing Day and started playing the piano and singing her own song called In The Beginning, The Daily Mail reported.

Her mother, Karen Courtney, filmed the impressive performance, even though Ms Gant said she had told her not to.

The clip was posted on Ms Courtney’'s Facebook page on December 27 and has since been viewed and shared more than 28,000 times around the world.

"I'm hugely grateful to my mum for not listening to me because the response I've had since she posted the clip on social media has been so positive and overwhelming," Ms Gant said.

"People have been saying to me I need to do this and get my music out there. The response to the clip has just boosted my confidence."

Ms Gant said she was a promising singer and was offered a music contract by a record label 10 year ago, but didn't sign because she had no rights over her own work, instead turning to coaching other people.

"I channelled my creativity into helping others but always continued writing my own material."