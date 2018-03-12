Viral story: The moment giant spider rescued from raging Queensland flood by brave local

Source:
A rescue, which is the stuff of nightmares for anyone with arachnophobia, took place in Queensland earlier this week, when a massive spider clinging desperately to a branch was saved from floodwaters.
Video of the incident posted online by Andrea Gofton captured the eight-legged behemoth fighting for its life outside a supermarket in the town of Halifax.
A caring, some would say brave man, then grabs the branch that the spider is holding onto and gently lifts it onto dry land so it can make its escape.
Over 400 millimetres of rain had fallen in the area over the past four days according to Nine News.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news