TODAY |

Viral pneumonia illnesses sweeping China could be a new type of virus

Source:  Associated Press

A preliminary investigation into viral pneumonia illnesses sickening dozens of people in and around China has identified the possible cause as a new type of coronavirus, state media said today.

Needle (file picture) Source: istock.com

Chinese health authorities did not immediately confirm the report from state broadcaster CCTV.

Coronaviruses are spread through coughing or sneezing or by touching an infected person. Some cause the common cold and others can lead to more severe respiratory diseases, such as SARS and MERS.

The novel coronavirus is different from those that have previously been identified, CCTV said.

As of Sunday, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said 59 people in the central Chinese city were being treated for the respiratory illness. Seven were in critical condition, while the rest were stable.

Laboratory experts as of Wednesday evening had found the novel coronavirus in 15 of those cases, CCTV said, adding that more research must be done before a conclusion is reached.

Possible cases of the same illness have been reported in Hong Kong and South Korea involving recent travellers to China.

The 2002-2003 SARS epidemic started in southern China and killed more than 700 people in mainland China, Hong Kong and elsewhere. The new illnesses had raised fears of a SARS recurrence.

World
Asia
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Australian PM Scott Morrison makes embarrassing blunder visiting fire-ravaged Kangaroo Island locals
2
Piers Morgan in Twitter meltdown over Harry and Meghan leaving royal duties - 'Shameless spoiled brats'
3
'Devastating' – wedding party returning to Canada among 176 killed in jet crash over Iran
4
'Get past that f****** gut' – England wicketkeeper's foul-mouthed tirade caught by stump mics
5
Justin Bieber reveals he is battling Lyme disease
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:07

Victoria faces bushfire conditions of 'extreme danger' as state of disaster is extended

02:52

Piers Morgan in Twitter meltdown over Harry and Meghan leaving royal duties - 'Shameless spoiled brats'

01:50

New research finds training and competing in a marathon could add years to your life

Queensland girl airlifted to hospital after suspected shark attack