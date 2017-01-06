Viral Northern Territory tourism slogan declared obscene

The Northern Territory's tourism boss says a controversial guerilla marketing campaign promoted going Down Under in all the wrong ways.

NT Tourism has welcomed an advertising standards ruling than an unofficial "CU in the NT" slogan that sparked outrage on social media and generated international coverage is obscene.

This image shows half of the controversial unofficial ad for tourism in the Northern Territory. Source: BBC

The Advertising Standards Board upheld a complaint against a range of suggestive merchandise sold online as being "extremely denigrating to women".

The logo, which makers claim is designed to sell the Territory to younger travellers, has been used on singlets and bumper stickers that share a strong resemblance to official Tourism NT designs.

The viral campaign put the Territory on people's radars but not in the right way, Valerie Smith, acting executive director of the NT tourism department, says.

"It's one thing to have a clever marketing campaign that gets a bit of a giggle but the slogan that they picked is quite offensive to a lot of people," she told AAP.

NT Official, the company behind the slogan, claims it's no different to acronyms such as "WTF" and "LMFAO" which the Advertising Standards Board doesn't deem to be inappropriate.

It said any adverse findings would "impose an overly strict moral view on a fine tradition of Australian humour and in particular the great tradition of the Aussie larrikin".

But Ms Smith thinks that larrikin nature needs to evolve over time.

She said Paul Hogan threw a shrimp on the barbie for a tourism campaign about 30 years ago and times have changed.

"The community has grown up," she said.

"The Territory is still known for being a larrikin place and we don't want to lose all the elements that make it special, but this particular campaign pushed that boundary a little bit too far."

Although the industry body has no enforcement powers, it will approach Facebook to ask for the material to be removed.