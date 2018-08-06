'A violent shake' - Andrew Little on top floor of building in Lombok when deadly Indonesian earthquake struck

Justice Minister Andrew Little has given a first-hand account of the 6.9 magnitude earthquake that killed 39 people in Lombok, Indonesia overnight, saying his former experience of New Zealand quakes helped him stay calm.

Mr Little is on the Balinese island for a counter-terrorism meeting with other politicians from around the world, when the quake struck at 11.46pm yesterday.

The Justice Minister was situated on the top story of a building when the shaking started.

"I think for a lot of people, in particular some of the other delegates there at the conference, they hadn't experienced an earthquake before and it was pretty terrifying and because we were at the top of the building it was shaking a lot, a lot of things falling over," he told RNZ's Morning Report.

"People fell to the ground ... And then there was a massive power outage, went dark and then the power came back on within a few seconds.

"The lower floors we went down there was more damage visible [there] than at the top [floors]."

Mr Little said he knew what was happening when the shaking started, but many others in attendance didn't: "I've been through enough earthquakes before, I've been in the Canterbury earthquakes in 2011, so I knew a violent shake when it was happening."

He also described the process of evacuating the building, and the immediate destruction he witnessed.

"The only damage we saw in the hotel building was as we went down the staircase on the lower floors, certainly some of the plaster work had come apart, some of the beams were cracked and when we got out on the street frontage, there was quite bit of things that had fallen off the building," he said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said there are nine New Zealanders registered as bing on the island of Lombok.