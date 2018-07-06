Violent brawl at Canberra strip club between Commancheros gang members sees former bikie jailed

A violent brawl at a Canberra strip club has had a sequel in court where a former bikie has been sentenced to five-months imprisonment followed by a 12-month good behaviour order.

Paea Talakai from Queensland last week pleaded guilty to affray over the fight at the Capital Men's Club in Fyshwick in August, 2017, 9 News reports.

Around 100 Commancheros were in the Australian capital at the time for a national memorial run and dozens of members are alleged to have been in the club.

Talakai, 27, admitted he was once a "prospect" for the Bandidos, but denied he was a member of the Commancheros, claiming he had been invited by a friend "to support him and the run".

An investigator from the Australian Federal Police's anti-bikie taskforce told the court Talakai had been photographed wearing a Commancheros branded jumper earlier that morning - a taboo for non-members that would have resulted in "violent reprisals".

The magistrate said he was satisfied Talakai "was a member of the Commancheros in some form".