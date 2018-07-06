 

Violent brawl at Canberra strip club between Commancheros gang members sees former bikie jailed

A violent brawl at a Canberra strip club has had a sequel in court where a former bikie has been sentenced to five-months imprisonment followed by a 12-month good behaviour order.

Around 100 members of the gang were in town last August when things got out of hand one evening.
Paea Talakai from Queensland last week pleaded guilty to affray over the fight at the Capital Men's Club in Fyshwick in August, 2017, 9 News reports.

Around 100 Commancheros were in the Australian capital at the time for a national memorial run and dozens of members are alleged to have been in the club.

Talakai, 27, admitted he was once a "prospect" for the Bandidos, but denied he was a member of the Commancheros, claiming he had been invited by a friend "to support him and the run".

An investigator from the Australian Federal Police's anti-bikie taskforce told the court Talakai had been photographed wearing a Commancheros branded jumper earlier that morning - a taboo for non-members that would have resulted in "violent reprisals".

The magistrate said he was  satisfied Talakai "was a member of the Commancheros in some form".

Several other men are expected to face court over the brawl in the coming months.

