'Violence never wins' — US Vice President Mike Pence speaks from Capitol Hill after riot

American Vice President Mike Pence has spoken in the US Senate chamber just hours after pro-Trump rioters stormed Capitol Hill. The Trump administration official told the Senate and the wider US that "violence never wins".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Angry supporters of the US President attacked the Capitol this morning in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden.

With control of the chamber re-secured, Pence spoke to the Senate prior to the resumption of their debate around the 2020 election result.

"The Senate will come to order," Pence began. "Today was a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol. But thanks to the swift efforts of US Capitol Police, federal, state, and local law enforcement, the violence was quelled.

"The Capitol is secured, and the people’s work continues. We condemn the violence that took place here in the strongest possible terms.

"We grieve the loss of life in these hallowed halls, as well as the injuries suffered by those who defended our Capitol today and we will always be grateful to the men and women who stayed at their posts to defend this historic place.

"To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today, you did not win. Violence never wins. Freedom wins, and this is still the people's house. And as we reconvene in this chamber, the world will again witness the resilience and strength of our democracy.

"For even in the wake of unprecedented violence and vandalism at this Capitol, the elected representatives of the people of the United States have assembled again, on the very same day, to support and defend the Constitution of the United States."

Pence then finished his speech by telling the Senate, "Let's get back to work," which was met by applause.

Debate over the 2020 US Election results has resumed.