Violence erupts in India amid new citizenship law for non-Muslims fleeing religious persecution

India has moved thousands of troops into the northeastern state of Assam after violent protests erupted against new laws that make it easier for non-Muslim minorities from some neighbouring countries to seek Indian citizenship.

Indian protesters burn tires on a road during a shutdown protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Gauhati, India Source: Associated Press

The Hindu nationalist government says the Citizenship Amendment Bill is meant to protect besieged minorities such as Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, Jains, Parsis and Sikhs who fled Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan because of religious persecution before 2015.

It does not, however, extend to Rohingya Muslim refugees, who fled persecution in Myanmar.

Critics say it undermines the country's secular constitution by not offering protection to Muslims while others argue it will open India's northern states to a flood of foreigners.

The bill was introduced by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his resounding election victory in May.

Resistance to the bill has been the strongest in the tea-growing Assam state, where a movement against illegal immigrants from its neighbouring Bangladesh has simmered for decades.

As India's upper house of parliament passed the bill earlier today, protests took place across India's northeast.

In Assam, protesters defied a curfew, torching cars and tyres and chanting anti-Modi slogans.

While the streets of Assam's capital Guwahati were largely calm as troops moved in from neighbouring states, protesters were back on the streets in other parts such as Morigaon, where they burned tyres.