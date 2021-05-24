Vigil held for prominent UK Black Lives Matter activist after she was shot in head in London

A vigil has taken place for a prominent Black Lives Matter activist and mother of two who remains in a critical condition in hospital after being shot in the head in south London.
Sasha Johnson, 27, is fighting for her life after being caught up in gunfire when violence erupted at a party in Peckham, southeast London, at the weekend.
Outside the hospital, friends, family and well-wishers played African drums and prayed for Johnson to pull through.
Metropolitan police said there is no evidence the campaigner was the intended target of the shooting – despite the Taking The Initiative Party, a political party of which she is a member, having claimed on Instagram that the attack came after “numerous death threats as a result of her activism”.
Johnson has undergone a successful operation and her parents are by her side.