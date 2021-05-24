Vigil held for prominent UK Black Lives Matter activist after she was shot in head in London

A vigil has taken place for a prominent Black Lives Matter activist and mother of two who remains in a critical condition in hospital after being shot in the head in south London.

Sasha Johnson Source: Supplied

Sasha Johnson, 27, is fighting for her life after being caught up in gunfire when violence erupted at a party in Peckham, southeast London, at the weekend.

Outside the hospital, friends, family and well-wishers played African drums and prayed for Johnson to pull through.

Sasha Johnson, centre, of the Black Lives Matter movement attends a protest at Hyde Park in London, June 2020. Source: Associated Press

Metropolitan police said there is no evidence the campaigner was the intended target of the shooting – despite the Taking The Initiative Party, a political party of which she is a member, having claimed on Instagram that the attack came after “numerous death threats as a result of her activism”.

Johnson has undergone a successful operation and her parents are by her side.