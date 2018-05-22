 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


View: How do Harry and Meghan's official wedding portraits compare with Prince William and Kate Middleton's from 2011?

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Kensington Palace today released the official wedding portraits of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and it's a royal family tradition last taken part by Prince William and Kate Middleton after their 2011 marriage.

So how do the two young couples portraits compare?

GETTY IMAGES/AFP PHOTO/HUGO BURNAND/CLARENCE HOUSE

Source: Getty

This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP)

This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018.

Source: Associated Press

Source: Getty

Harry and Meghan's snaps were taken by photographer Alex Lubomirski on May 19, 2018, in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle.

William and Kate had their official portraits taken by photographer Hugo Burnand in Buckingham Palace's throne room following their April 29, 2011, wedding.

Burnand also photographed Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles' after their 2005 wedding.

The three photos each of Meghan and Harry vs William and Kate are fairly similar in tone and setting, with close family and bridesmaids and page boys in tow.

GETTY IMAGESAFP PHOTO/HUGO BURNAND/CLARENCE HOUSE

Source: Getty

In this photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, center, in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. Others in photo from left, back row, Brian Mulroney, Remi Litt, Rylan Litt, Jasper Dyer, Prince George, Ivy Mulroney, John Mulroney; front row, Zalie Warren, Princess Charlotte, Florence van Cutsem. (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP)

An official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, centre, in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England.

Source: Associated Press

But the portrait of the couple on their own is the one glaring difference.

William and Kate's portrait is considerably more formal, being still contained within Buckingham Palace walls, with the pair looking directly at the camera.

Harry and Meghan's version is both more intimate and casual, with the pair captured sitting on the steps of Windsor Castle, in a black and white shot.

GETTY IMAGESAFP PHOTO/HUGO BURNAND/CLARENCE HOUSE

Source: 1 NEWS

In this photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, center, in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. Others in photo from left, back row, Jasper Dyer, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Doria Ragland, Prince William; center row, Brian Mulroney, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Rylan Litt, John Mulroney; front row, Ivy Mulroney, Florence van Cutsem, Zalie Warren, Remi Litt. (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP)

An official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, centre, in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England.

Source: Associated Press

Related

UK and Europe

Royalty

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

View: How do Harry and Meghan's official wedding portraits compare with Prince William and Kate Middleton's from 2011?

03:47
2
Ken Shirely says the depreciating NZ dollar is responsible for the high price of petrol at the moment.

'Not inconceivable' NZ petrol prices could reach $3 per litre within six to 12 months, says transport expert

04:10
3

Exclusive: 'Deeply flawed' wall system being sold to unsuspecting Kiwis by Auckland-based Cook Islands group

00:21
4
A pedestrian died near a train crossing on Stream Grove, Heretaunga, around 9am this morning.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Upper Hutt

5
People take pictures as lava enters the ocean, generating plumes of steam near Pahoa, Hawaii Sunday, May 20, 2018. Kilauea volcano that is oozing, spewing and exploding on Hawaii's Big Island has gotten more hazardous in recent days, with rivers of molten rock pouring into the ocean Sunday and flying lava causing the first major injury. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Kilauea volcano: Spectacular photos show frightening acid cloud over ocean amid lava flow

00:21
A pedestrian died near a train crossing on Stream Grove, Heretaunga, around 9am this morning.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Upper Hutt

Some services on the Hutt Valley Line will be cancelled after the incident around 9am in Heretaunga.

01:59
The Justice Minister said community safety was the priority, but changes to reduce the prison population could be on the horizon.

'Doing it once, and doing it right' - Andrew Little signals overhaul of criminal justice system in face of rising prison populations

The Justice Minister said community safety was the priority and implementation would start next year.

Nathan Kraatskow.

Most read: Teen cyclist killed in Auckland hit and run was big brother to three siblings, leaves 'huge hole in our family', say grieving loved ones

Nathan Kraatskow, 15, died at Albany on the North Shore on Friday night.

00:27
The pair were called up for the All Blacks' squad to face France next month.

Watch: All Blacks' newbies Frizell, Tahuriorangi get stuck into first training session

The pair were called up for the All Blacks' squad to face France next month.

00:59
Energy Minister Megan Woods said they want reassurances people are paying a fair price at the pump.

'We've moved really fast' - Rising cost of fuel concerning Government as they look for solutions to steep petrol prices

In some parts of the country 91 octane petrol has risen to $2.30/L.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 