 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Vietnam water buffalo fight suspended after animal kills owner

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A traditional water buffalo fight in northern Vietnam was suspended after an animal attacked and killed its owner, in the first human fatality since the sport resumed after the Vietnam War.

A man in his forties was attacked by a water buffalo in Dairy Flat, north of Auckland.

Source: 1 NEWS

The buffalo was killed and samples were taken to determine whether the animal had been given a stimulant to make it more aggressive, said Do Van Viet, a local official in the resort town of Do Son where the fight took place.

Traditional buffalo fighting was halted during the Vietnam War and resumed 27 years ago.

Several buffalo have died in the fights that pit the animals against each other, but Saturday's death was the first human fatality since the fights resumed, Viet said today.

The buffalo at first chased the owner of the other animal but failed to catch him and then turned on its owner, who died several hours later from multiple wounds, Viet said.

State media identified him as 46-year-old Dinh Xuan Huong, who trained fighting buffaloes for other owners for 10 years and this year had owned and trained a buffalo for himself for the first time.

Thirty-two buffaloes were competing in the qualification rounds Saturday for 16 final slots.

Viet said two qualification fights and the finals to be held in September were suspended.

Related

Animals

Asia

1 NEWS

Raw: Savage crocodiles flash teeth in battle over buffalo carcass in Aussie river
1 NEWS

Watch: Death row buffalo sneaks off as starving lions get distracted by family squabble
00:45
The owner is going to have a good time telling this story to the insurance company.

Safari tourists' car smashed by herd of rampaging buffalo - seconds later they meet what was chasing it!

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:40
1
Judge David Harvey says disseminating other people's statements could leave you liable to legal action.

Retired judge warns public after Paula Bennett threatens lawsuit over online post

2
Gabriella Bond and Penelope.

Christchurch mother left 'shocked and stunned' after being asked by waitress to breastfeed in cafe toilet

01:56
3
New figures reveal up to two travellers each day are subjected to the security procedure at NZ airports.

'Digital strip searches' at NZ airports force hundreds of Kiwis to surrender mobile and laptop passwords each year


4

Two dead after crash near Tekapo in Canterbury

00:32
5
The phenomenon was witnessed at the Taputeranga Marine Reserve over the weekend.

Video: Divers witness 'amazing phenomenon' of mass of spawning crayfish off Wellington coast

Two dead after crash near Tekapo in Canterbury

Another person is seriously injured after the crash on State Highway 8.

01:56
New figures reveal up to two travellers each day are subjected to the security procedure at NZ airports.

'Digital strip searches' at NZ airports force hundreds of Kiwis to surrender mobile and laptop passwords each year

Customs officials ask two people every day to hand over their digital passwords, as they reportedly look for smugglers.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:13
Catch the full interview on Seven Sharp tonight at 7pm.

Watch: 'You have a what?' - Toni Street's Kiwi accent flummoxes pop superstar Katy Perry

Catch the full interview on Seven Sharp tonight at 7pm.


00:50
During a discussion about New Zealand's drug laws, the PM gave a blunt answer to Jack's direct question.

Watch: 'No I haven't' – Bill English tells Breakfast's Jack Tame he's never smoked marijuana

Mr English said marijuana was criminalised because it was "a drug that does damage".



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ