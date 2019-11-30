TODAY |

Vietnam receives last of 39 remains of trafficking victims

Source:  Associated Press

The last remains of the 39 Vietnamese who died while being smuggled in a truck to England last month have been repatriated to their home country.

The brother of victim, Hoang Van Tiep carries his portrait outside Trung Song church during his funeral on Thursday 28 November. Source: Associated Press

Photos by the Vietnam News Agency show the arrival at the Hanoi airport of 16 bodies and seven urns, which were flown from London.

They were loaded into ambulances this morning for a trip to their hometowns in several provinces in northern and central Vietnam.

Discovery of 39 bodies in UK truck highlights risks Vietnamese willing to take for prosperity in Europe

The bodies were found October 23 in the English town of Grays, east of London. Police say the victims were aged between 15 and 44.

The 31 men and eight women are believed to have paid human traffickers for their clandestine transit into England.

Several suspects have been arrested in the UK and Vietnam.

