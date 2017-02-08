 

Videos: Tornadoes smash New Orleans, truck and trailer smashed onto side in ferocious winds

Astonishing footage shows buildings and cars demolished by tornadoes in southern Louisiana today, wiping houses from their foundations and downing power lines as severe weather moved across the region.

Roofing iron was ripped from the top of buildings and trees uprooted in the terrifying weather system.
At least three tornadoes have touched down.

Video from New Orleans showed some severely damaged buildings, with power lines strewn across the road.

East New Orleans resembled a war zone after powerful tornadoes laid waste to anything in its path.
