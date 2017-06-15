 

Video: 'You're not going to be able to breathe' – London fire victim live streams attempt to save residents trapped in 23rd floor inferno

A woman on the 23rd floor of the London apartment fire live streamed the panicked moments smoke was billowing through the hallway, and her attempts to save her neighbours. 

Some people may find this content distressing.

The video shows another woman telling her to keep the door closed for her children.
Twelve people have been confirmed dead after the huge fire ripped through the Grenfell Tower in Kensington, London. 

Rania Ibrham began live streaming on Facebook as the fire raged yesterday.

It has been 24 hours after the high rise social housing building in London went up in flames, with many residents still unaccounted for.
Another woman can be heard telling Ms Ibrham to keep the front door closed. 

"You're going to bring the smoke in. You're not going to be able to breathe.

Multiple fire engines are on the scene at Ladbroke Grove, West London.
"You have your children. Standing near the door at the smoke is not going to help them."

However Ms Ibrham opens the door and begins calling out for other residents to come into her home away from the smoke. 

The video then shows her calling to police, telling them they are stuck on the 23rd floor of the building. 

A friend of the woman shared the terrible moment with a reporter from Britain's ITV.
Ms Ibrham is still missing.

The man was trapped for 12 hours inside the burning apartment block in west London.
It has been 24 hours after the high rise social housing building in London went up in flames, with many residents still unaccounted for.

