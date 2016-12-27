 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Video: Young giant panda twins starting to meet visitors

share

Source:

CCTV, Associated Press

The 14-year-old mother named Meiqing gave birth to the twins at the Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park in south China in October.
Source: CCTV

Newborn giant panda twins started to meet with visitors at the Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park in south China's Guangdong Province today. 

Over the past two months, the mother and the two male cubs have been under the care of breeders.

According to the breeders, the two-month-old twins now weigh 3990 grams and 3830 grams respectively, compared with 160.9 grams and 103.9 grams when they were born.

The 14-year-old mother named Meiqing gave birth to the twins at the safari park on the early morning of October 9.

A campaign to collect proposals for the names of the panda twins is currently underway.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:27
1
The Ovation of the Seas, the world's fourth largest cruise liner, sailed into Waitemata Harbour this morning.

Watch: Drone captures massive cruise ship sailing into Auckland


00:27
2
Record rainfall created stunning waterfalls, forcing rangers to close Uluru national park in Australia on Boxing Day.

'Quite spectacular but very hazardous' - Australian national park closes after waterfalls form over Uluru

3
Police are concerned for the welfare of 49-year-old Alan Langdon and his 6-year-old daughter Que Langdon

Father and young daughter set sail from Waikato on December 17 - and they haven't been heard from since

00:35
4
Oviation of the Seas is the fourth biggest cruise ship in the world and arrived in the Port of Tauranga this morning.

'Oh my god, it's dwarfed the Mount' – dozens of locals farewell massive cruise ship from Tauranga beach front

00:29
5
The pundit launched into an anti-Phoenix rant out of left field after the NZ side’s 2-2 draw with the Newcastle Jets.

Watch: Former EPL keeper Mark Bosnich slams Phoenix in brutal attack, 'they offer the A-League nothing'

03:25
David Bowie, Prince, Mohammad Ali and now George Michael – it was a turbulent year for the world’s superstars.

Year in Review: The world says goodbye to many famous faces

David Bowie, Prince, Mohammad Ali and now George Michael. We look back on those we lost in 2016.

01:06
People in the late star's village are sharing their memories of his presence.

'A hand written note would be posted through his door inviting him to their event' - how locals got to know George Michael

People in the late star's village are sharing their memories of his presence.

01:24
The Wham star became a household name with some massive songs.

Video: A look back on some of the hits that made George Michael a superstar

The Wham star, who has died aged 53, became a household name with some massive songs.


05:06
The Queen also spoke of 'love begins small, but always grows' in her Christmas address.

'I often draw strength from people doing extraordinary things' - the Queen reflects on inspirational people in her Christmas message

The Queen also spoke of 'love begins small, but always grows' in her Christmas address.

02:52
A 5000 to one odd football team, Ireland’s historic Chicago triumph and curse of a 3-1 lead all added to a year of feel-good, Cinderella stories.

Year in Review: Sport's headlines dominated time and time again by the unrelenting underdogs

A 5000/1 odd football team, Ireland’s historic Chicago triumph and curse of a 3-1 lead all added to a year of feel-good, Cinderella stories.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ