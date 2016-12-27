Video: Young giant panda twins starting to meet visitors

Newborn giant panda twins started to meet with visitors at the Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park in south China's Guangdong Province today.

Over the past two months, the mother and the two male cubs have been under the care of breeders.

According to the breeders, the two-month-old twins now weigh 3990 grams and 3830 grams respectively, compared with 160.9 grams and 103.9 grams when they were born.

The 14-year-old mother named Meiqing gave birth to the twins at the safari park on the early morning of October 9.