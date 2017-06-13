 

Video: 'This is how you die' - the moment US police rescue woman bound in chains from back of a van

The woman was allegedly kidnapped by a man and his transgender lover who planned to take her to a remote cave.
01:47
1
Matile Tuvae says she 'found it a bit odd' to be asked to make the call after Tevita Kava fell off the boat in the Waitemata Harbour on Saturday.

Body found in Auckland's Waitemata Harbour yesterday identified as Tevita Kava, who fell off charter boat

2
An explosion in Otara has left four people injured.

'Person of interest' wanted by police after South Auckland explosion leaves four teenagers injured

00:30
3
Family Feud host Steve Harvey was left scratching his head when young Bob was answering a question.

Watch: Bob Irwin's Aussie accent leaves US TV host Steve Harvey utterly confused

00:34
4
Southern Steel netball players were thought to be caught up in the crash in Christchurch today.

Southern Steel netball captain recovering after surgery following 'nightmare' bus accident

5

Livestream: Emergency services address media after four people injured in South Auckland explosion

03:28
Christie Marceau was stabbed to death in 2011 by Akshay Chand.

Police prosecutor was strongly against teenager's killer being let out on bail before attack

Christie Marceau was stabbed to death by Akshay Chand.

00:54
Dickson was in awe of Peter Burling and the Team NZ crew after they dismantled the Swedes in race seven.

'Today was a class package' – Chris Dickson praises Team NZ's flawless win, urges caution over Oracle

Dickson says Team NZ definitely need a rest after days of hectic action.


01:08
Sala ultimately paid the price for being too nice and too trusting in a cut-throat game.

Survivor NZ blog: Cabin fever, questionable acting and big moves

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on last night's episode.

03:21
Political reporter Katie Bradford discusses Andrew Little's plan to slash immigration if elected.

'This is a big election issue' – what does Labour's immigration plan mean for rivals?

Political reporter Katie Bradford discusses Andrew Little's plan to slash immigration if elected.


01:51
Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.

Employment programme changing lives of Kiwis with Autism

Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.


 
