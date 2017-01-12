 

Video: Wrecked vehicles lie under destroyed building in Syrian streets reduced to rubble

Source:

Associated Press

A video released by an opposition media outlet  shows the extent of damage sustained by rebel-run villages located in a valley northwest of Damascus.

Footage released by Step News Agency shows damaged storefronts, crumbling buildings and tattered streets in the Barada Valley.

The footage shows the extent of damage sustained by rebel-run villages in the Barada Valley during the ongoing civil war.
Source: Associated Press

The footage also features what appear to be Syrian regime tanks roaming barren lands outside the area.

Pro-Government forces continued their assault on the valley overnight with airstrikes, artillery and infantry pushes, despite a Russia and Turkey-brokered cease-fire that went into effect late last month, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Government and the Observatory say fighters loyal to al-Qaida are present in the valley, and the militant are not included in the cease-fire.

Local residents say there are no al-Qaida fighters in the valley.

The Barada Valley is surrounded by all sides by the Syrian army and Hezbollah forces, according to the monitoring group.

