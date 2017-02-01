Video: What would you do if wild elephants wandered into your village?

Wild elephants have become a bit of a sensation during the Spring Festival holiday in southwest China's Yunnan Province by rampaging down an expressway and into a village over the last week.

Footage shows how one of the wild elephants strolled across an expressway near a toll station in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture on the weekend.

After being informed of the situation, police took traffic control measures and asked onlookers to leave the road or stay in their cars.

"The wild elephant crossed the expressway from west to east and entered into the nature reserve area. The whole process took about 20 minutes without causing any traffic accidents," said Zi Yurong, a traffic police.

Last week, five wild elephants appeared in a village in Yunnan's Pu'er City.

The sight of the giant wild animals walking slowly in the village made villagers close their doors tight and climb on top of their houses to watch them.