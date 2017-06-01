Video: World's largest plane Stratolaunch, with whopping 117m wingspan, emerges from its hangar for first time

The world's largest plane, which has a whopping 117m wingspan, has emerged from its hangar for the first time.

Owned by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen and named Stratolaunch, the plane's function will be to travel into the sky where it will launch small satellites into space.

It rolled out of its hangar in Majove, California today for fuel testing.

Equipped with rockets carrying the satellites, Stratolaunch would travel to an altitude of 10,668m and drop the rockets which will "air launch" the satellites into space, The Washington Post reports.