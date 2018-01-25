Video: World's first cloned monkeys, Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua, wrestle in incubator

The cloning procedure that produced Dolly the sheep has now created two healthy monkeys - its first success in primates.

That fulfils a quest that's lasted about 20 years in the field of cloning, which creates genetic duplicates of animals.

Experts say it should greatly help medical and scientific research.

But it's also likely to reawaken a long-dormant issue that sprang up when Dolly's birth was announced in 1997: Should we make human babies this way?

Scientists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shanghai announced their results with macaques in a paper released Wednesday by the journal Cell.

The baby monkeys, born within the past eight months, are named Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua.

Dolly caused a sensation because she was the first mammal to be cloned with DNA taken from an adult.

Since then, the success has been extended to about two dozen mammal species - but not primates, until now.

Dr. Poo Muming, director of the Institute of Neuroscience at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said that cloning could be combined with gene editing techniques to produce a large number of monkeys with a specified genetic defect that causes disease in people.

The animals could then be used for studying such diseases and testing treatments.