Video: World's coolest cop teaches young man how to tie a tie, lets him off speeding ticket

A Wisconsin cop has taught a young man he pulled over for speeding an important life lesson - how to tie a tie properly.

Officer Martin Folczyk pulled over University of Wisconsin-Stout student Trevor Keeney for speeding late last month.

After explaining he was in a rush for a presentation and couldn't find the friend he was banking on to sort out his tie, the officer came to the rescue.

"Probably not the best knot, but it will do," the officer is heard saying.

Officer Folczyk let Mr Keeney off with a warning, and after his boss saw dashcam footage of the incident, invited the University of Wisconsin-Stout student to the station for another lesson.