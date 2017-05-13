 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Video: Will the world’s newest extreme sport drone diving take off?

share

Source:

1 NEWS

In what could be the latest extreme sport craze, a Latvian company has released a stunt video of one brave soul 'drone-diving'.

A skydiver in Latvia is picked up by a drone, then freefalls and parachutes to the ground.
Source: YouTube/ Aerones

Skydiver Ingus Augustkalns climbed to the top of a tower before being carried higher by a 28-rotor drone, where he was sent to a height of 330m before letting go and skydiving to earth.

This was no ordinary drone though, it specialises in heavy-lifting and can take weights of up to 100 kilograms according to manufacturer Aerones website.

"We did it! We accomplished the World’s first human flight with the drone and jump at high altitude.

"On May 12, our 28-propeller Aerones's drone lifted skydiver Ingus Augstkalns at a height of 330 metres, from where he accomplished the planned jump and landing with the parachute," the company said in a statement.

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The All Blacks centre turned something out of nothing on a soggy Loftus Versfeld pitch to seal a dramatic 17-10 win over the Bulls.

Watch: 'Look at the pace!' Malakai Fekitoa leaves Bulls defenders for dead as his spectacular solo-try snatches a late victory for the Highlanders

00:21
2
Probably a world's first with a fullback jumping in at lineout time.

Watch: 'Everyone's in there!' Hurricanes pull out tricky lineout move with Jordie Barrett and Julian Savea

02:41
3
The South Auckland grandparents say their struggle to find somewhere to live is something no family should go through.

Watch: "We shouldn't be in this position' - Grandparents and nine grandchildren forced to live in motel

00:30
4
All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo and Bulls lock RG Snyman both had earlier showers for their horrific shoulder charges.

Watch: 'That’s trouble that!' Ugly scenes mar Highlanders win over the Bulls as players from both sides see RED for cynical shoulder charges

00:26
5
Todd scored a crucial try in the 51st minute against the Hurricanes in Christchurch.

Video: Crusaders keep unbeaten streak alive after edging Hurricanes in fierce NZ derby match

Back to Basics: Five easy steps to easing the addiction of shopping at the supermarket

This week our columnist Lydia Harvey gives her top tips to shopping fresh and local.

00:24
Te Maire Martin's snap shot at goal completed the comeback for the Panthers.

Kiwi wonder-kid Te Maire Martin, 20, rejects Melbourne Storm offer to join Shaun Johnson in the Warriors halves - report

Reports out of Sydney say the deal for Martin to join the Warriors is all but done.

US Police Generic

Boy, 8, knocked unconscious trying to shake hands with bully, two days before committing suicide in US

He was described as a "very loving little boy".

01:03
Dame Valerie says the first 13 weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

'When you're an athlete you control everything, but now this little human inside of you is controlling you' - mum-to-be Dame Valerie Adams

Dame Valerie says the first weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

01:43
When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.

Why are so many Kiwi kids not at school on rainy days?

When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ