Video: Will the world’s newest extreme sport drone diving take off?

In what could be the latest extreme sport craze, a Latvian company has released a stunt video of one brave soul 'drone-diving'.

Skydiver Ingus Augustkalns climbed to the top of a tower before being carried higher by a 28-rotor drone, where he was sent to a height of 330m before letting go and skydiving to earth.

This was no ordinary drone though, it specialises in heavy-lifting and can take weights of up to 100 kilograms according to manufacturer Aerones website.

"We did it! We accomplished the World’s first human flight with the drone and jump at high altitude.