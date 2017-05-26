 

Video: Woman jumps on bonnet and clings to wipers to stop thief stealing her SUV at petrol station

Dramatic video has emerged of a woman jumping on the bonnet of her SUV to stop a thief stealing it at a petrol station.

The Milwaukee woman clings to the windscreen wipers and the thief brakes as he tries to throw her off.
Source: ITV

Melissa Smith was pumping petrol into her vehicle in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, when a passenger from another vehicle broke into her car and tried to drive it away on Wednesday, US reports say.

Security camera vision from the station shows the woman jump onto the bonnet of her car and cling to the windscreen wipers as the carjacker drives off.

He brakes suddenly as he tries to throw her off the bonnet, but gives up and jumps back into the vehicle he had arrived in.

Ms Smith then chases after her SUV as it rolls driverless into a busy street before she manages to stop the vehicle.

Ms Smith admitted it may not have been the best thing to do, but said it was a gut decision to stop the carjacking, the US ABC reported. 

