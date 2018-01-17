 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Video: Winston Peters attends high-profile multi-nation talks on North Korea in Canada

share

Source:

Associated Press

The Minister of Foreign Affairs is joining representatives from 20 other nations at the talks in Vancouver.
Source: Associated Press

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Thick fog covered the Harbour Bridge as weather conditions caused dozens of flights to be delayed or cancelled to and from Auckland Airport.

Civil Aviation Authority investigates after seaplane cruises under Auckland Harbour Bridge

01:50
2
The 29-year-old's entire family were killed in the accident.

Former Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt dies


00:24
3
Ms Ratu had her music still playing, and looks around confused.

'Don't f***ing touch me!' The shocking moment a man gropes a Gold Coast woman outside her apartment

00:28
4
Dimitri Payet's effort for Marseille saw Strasbourg's keeper stretchered off.

Watch: French star's ridiculous piece of skill injures goalkeeper in majestic solo goal

5
Sonny Bill Williams visited Mecca.

Sonny Bill Williams visits Mecca as part of Islamic pilgrimage

01:36
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.

Wild weather set to hamper Auckland's morning rush hour traffic tomorrow with day set to be a 'washout'

The MetService is warning up to 120mm of rain could hit Auckland tomorrow starting at 6am.

'Many whanau are absolutely hooked' - Maori health group urges govt to step up on sugary drinks

It comes after damning research into the sugar in drinks.


Lisa-Marie Karlseng Utland of Norway Women U23 and Kristin Grubka of United States of America USA Women U23.

Waikato researcher delves into 'taboo' topic of periods in elite athletes

Menstrual cycles of elite athletes can be anywhere between 20 days and three months.


00:41
The pair kept it civilised as they took part in some traditional pre-bout posturing.

Watch: Joseph Parker and Anthony Joshua eyeball each other fiercely during press conference theatrics

The pair kept their cool as they took part in some traditional pre-bout posturing.

02:00
Her cause of death hasn't yet been revealed.

Dolores O'Riordan - voice of The Cranberries and monster 1994 hit Zombie - dies aged 46

The Cranberries became international stars in the 1990s with hits including Zombie and Linger.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 