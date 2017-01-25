Video: Wildfires destroy a million hectares of land in Argentina

Source:Associated Press
Wildfires continue to rage across several provinces in Argentina, devastating one and half million hectares since the fires started in late in December, according to local authorities.
Amateur footage obtained by the Associated Press showed forest fires and large plumes of smoke billowing into the air just outside Bernasconi in La Pampa Province.
Unusually high temperatures accompanied by strong and dry winds have fanned the fires destroying swathes of farmland across the region.
