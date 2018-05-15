 

Video: White officer punches black teenager in heavy handed arrest that sparks outrage in community

A community organisation is calling for a Wisconsin police officer to be fired and charged after a video surfaced showing the officer punching a teen outside a mall during an arrest.

Source: Associated Press

The video shows a Wauwatosa officer punching a 17-year-old Saturday during an incident in which security at a mall in Wauwatosa had called authorities about a group of males causing a disturbance, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The Original Black Panthers of Milwaukee is demanding that the officer resign or be fired, and calling upon prosecutors to charge the officer. The group also is calling for Wauwatosa police officers to undergo diversity training and urging shoppers to boycott the mall.

Group leader King Rick led a protest of about eight Black Panthers on Saturday at the Wauwatosa Police Department and Mayfair mall.

Wauwatosa police said in a statement that the video of the police incident shows only a small segment of the interaction between the "suspect and the officer."

Police said the teen started fighting with the officer. The juvenile was cited for battery, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.

Police Chief Barry Weber said in the statement that the department takes all instances of use of force seriously and thoroughly reviews all such incidents.

