Video: Well-wishers wave as Queen Elizabeth attends church at Sandringham

Associated Press

It's the Queen's first public appearance since being struck with a heavy cold early last month.
Close to 70 firefighters have been called to fight a blaze in a West Auckland factory.

Almost 70 firefighters tackle factory blaze in West Auckland

2

'It could have blown up' - Shortland Street star helps rescue man trapped in blazing car

00:12
3
The actors are all friends, but this reaction to the La La Land actor's win was certainly one out of the bag.

Watch: Actors Ryan Reynolds, Andrew Garfield lock lips in crowd as Ryan Gosling wins Golden Globe

02:08
4
Streep delivered an emotional critique of Donald Trump's treatment of a disabled journalist.

Golden night for La La Land at the Globes – but Meryl Streep delivers the standout moment

5

Victim of vicious attack dies over a year after beating outside Denny's restaurant

00:53
A family were ecstatic when a pod of orcas decided to swim near their boat off the Coromandel yesterday.

Video: 'The most amazing experience' - incredible moment pod of orca whales swim alongside boat off the Coromandel

The family couldn't contain their excitement as about 10 whales swam around the craft.

02:16
Police say Savey Kevin Sous, 32, ignored repeated requests to put down his weapon.

Man shot dead by police in Whanganui overnight named

Police say the man at the Mitchell Street address had a shotgun concealed under his jacket.

01:20
Enda O'Coineen's Killcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean.

'Within 20 seconds my whole world fell apart' - Irish yachtsman arrives in Dunedin after abandoning world yacht race

Enda O'Coineen's Kilcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean during the Vendee Globe.

Video: Mega cruise ship Ovation of the Seas docks in Picton

The world's fourth largest cruise ship managed to fit into the port.

'Keep them out' - Warning that inflatable loungers could be a drowning risk

New Zealanders are warned not to use loungers in the water following incidents in Australia.


 
