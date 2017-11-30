Video: 'We are devastated' - Matt Lauer's shocked co-host discusses his firing after sexual misconduct allegations

The co-host of NBC's Today's held back her tears as she announced Matt Lauer's departure from the show following "innapropriate sexual behaviour in the workplace" allegations.

Savannah Guthrie told viewers she had only found out about her fellow presenter being fired only moments before the segment went to air.

Ms Guthrie was opening emotional while reading the statement from NBC chairman Andy Lack.

The statement said NBC will continue to report on the matter "in a transparent manner."

Guthrie said she was "devestated."